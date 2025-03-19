College Baseball Star Arrested for Assaulting an 84-Year-Old Man

A shocking video is going viral that shows a vicious beating suffered by an elderly man in a California bar, allegedly delivered by college baseball player Owen Hayes.

Hayes, 21, plays for Master’s University. According to the New York Post, he was arrested on Monday in connection with the brawl at Doc’s Inn in Newhall, California, on February 28.

The video seems to show the player injecting himself into an argument and pushing the elderly man from behind. The victim was knocked unconscious, sustained serious injuries, and was sent to the hospital.

The video can be seen here.

According to TMZ, the elderly victim is a regular customer, and employees say that the incident was an unprovoked attack.

Hayes, who also played for Taft College, has been charged with assault likely to produce great bodily injury, with bail set at $50,000, according to court records.

The school wasted no time in removing Hayes from its roster website, but it has made no public statement.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston, X at WTHuston, or Truth Social at @WarnerToddHuston.