Scottie Scheffler Planning a Texas-Styled Masters Champion Dinner

Two-time Masters winner Scottie Scheffler is taking the opportunity to plan a Texas-style menu for this year’s Masters Tournament dinner, according to reports.

Scheffler has the honor of arranging the menu for the “Masters Club” dinner, which was first held in 1952 in honor of golf legend Ben Hogan.

The tradition has carried over to today, when the current Green Jacket winner is given the task of planning next year’s dinner, Fox News reported.

Scheffler also won the famed tournament in 2022, and for the 2023 dinner, he served the club an all-American meal of cheeseburger sliders, firecracker shrimp, and beef steak.

Reports say shrimp is back this year, and so are sliders. The menu will also include “Papa Scheff’s Meatball and Ravioli Bites. ”

The meal for the April 7 tournament will also include steak and fish, for those who are not fond of meat. There will also be chili.

Scheffler is scheduling a chocolate chip cookie skillet topped with vanilla bean ice cream for dessert.

“It’s my favorite food, hasn’t quite changed too much, but there’s a little bit, I would say, more kind of nostalgic stuff,” Scheffler explained.

“It should be a fun night, fun meal, and I’m very excited about being able to host a Champion’s Dinner again, and very excited to see how it’s prepared and what the chefs at Augusta pull off this year. I’m really looking forward to it,” he added.

