Oklahoma State heavyweight wrestler Wyatt Hendrickson saluted President Donald Trump after he defeated Olympic legend and University of Minnesota wrestler Gable Steveson in the NCAA wrestling championships.

In a video posted by the official Rapid Response account for the Trump White House, Hendrickson was seen saluting Trump as an announcer could be heard describing him as “Captain America.” The Oklahoman reported that Hendrickson, a second lieutenant in the United States Air Force, defeated Steveson 5-4.

Hendrickson was also seen taking an American flag and placing it over his head and back, and then walking over and shaking Trump’s hand.

After walking away, Hendrickson was asked what Trump told him, to which he revealed that Trump said he was “very proud” of him.

BVM Sports reported that Hendrickson credited God for his victory over Steveson, noting that God “was on that mat” with him. Hendrickson’s win is described as being “the biggest upset in NCAA wrestling history.”

“Today, I took the gold medal, I’m No. 1,” Hendrickson said about his win, according to MMA Fighting. “I was telling myself I know I can do this. God gifted me. All week I’ve been looking at David and Goliath and no one thought David could take down Goliath but I did.”

Trump also received a thunderous applause from the crowd at the NCAA wrestling championship as he entered the arena, and he was also welcomed by chants of “USA! USA!”