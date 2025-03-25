UCONN Staffer Threatened to ‘Ruin’ Reporter’s Life over Viral Dan Hurley Video

A media staffer for the University of Connecticut (UConn) reportedly threatened to “ruin” a reporter’s life after the journalist shot video of UConn head coach Dan Hurley in a foul-mouthed tirade after the team lost to Florida on Sunday.

“I hope they don’t f*ckk you like they f*ckked us,” Hurley shouted toward the Baylor Bears as they prepared to take the floor following UConn’s loss.

Charlotte Sports Live reporter Joey Ellis captured video of the moment, which went viral once it was posted.

Efforts were made to keep the video from going viral, or getting posted at all. After Hurley’s outburst, UConn Director of Men’s Basketball Communications Bobby Mullen, reportedly confronted Ellis and asked him to delete the video. Then, Mullen reportedly threatened to “ruin” ellis life if the video were released.

The video not only made it to the internet it went viral. Prompting Mullen to lash out at the reporter on in a statement.

“The lasting image of coach Hurley leaving the court should have been his walking off the court arm-in-arm with his seniors, overwhelmed with emotion,” Mullen said. “Instead, a reporter who was in an area he should not have been, recorded on his cell phone a private comment made to members of another coaching staff.”

Mullen also vented on his own X account.

“PR man yells at reporter. News at 11,” Mullen wrote in a since-deleted post. “I have a journalism degree and I know the difference between reporting and seeking out ‘gotcha’ moments. My temper flared a bit in a moment of weakness after a loss, but I think the journalists I work with regularly would vouch for me.”

It’s unclear where in Mullen’s extensive journalism training he was taught to “ruin” reporter lives. In any event, Mullen’s boss, Dan Hurley is known as one of if not the most passionate and explosive coaches in college basketball, it appears his staff cut from the same bolt of cloth.