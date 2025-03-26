The Trump administration is investigating the Portland, Oregon, school system for its stance on allowing a transgender athlete to play on a girls’ track team in contravention of the administration’s orders banning transgender athletes from girls’ sports.

The Dept of Ed sent a letter to Kimberlee Armstrong, superintendent of Portland Public Schools, as well as the Oregon School Activities Association (OSAA), informing them that the federal government finds them in violation of Title IX rules protecting girls from sex discrimination, according to The Hill.

The DoE says that Leodis V. McDaniel High School has allowed a transgender athlete to play as a girl for the last two seasons.

The school risks losing federal funding for breaking the Title IX rules, after President Trump signed an executive order banning trans players from playing as females.

“We are putting every school receiving taxpayer dollars on notice: If you let men take over women’s sports teams or invade your locker rooms, you will be investigated for violations of Title IX and risk your federal funding,” Trump said of his order.

The school system defended itself in a public statement, but added that they are cooperating with federal authorities.

“I stand firm in our legal responsibilities, and I deeply value every student’s right to be treated with dignity, safety, and respect,” Superintendent Armstrong added, “is in full compliance with Oregon state law, which may differ from federal guidance.”

“We are actively working with our legal and state partners to navigate this complex legal landscape,” Armstrong said. “While I am limited in what I can share at this time due to the sensitive nature of the matter and our duty to protect student privacy, I want to be clear: my commitment — and our district’s commitment — to doing what’s right for all students, especially those most vulnerable, remains unwavering.”

Oregon state law requires school officials to allow students who claim to identify as transgender to play on whatever team they choose.

Oregon is not the only state to act in contravention of the new Title IX rules. School officials in Philadelphia and Maine, both of which are controlled by Democrats, are also defying the president’s orders.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston, X at WTHuston, or Truth Social at @WarnerToddHuston.