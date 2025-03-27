Love and Football: Buffalo Bills to Be Featured in Hallmark Movie

The Buffalo Bills announced Thursday the team is dabbling in the movie-making business in partnership with the Hallmark Channel.

The team’s safety, Damar Hamlin, said in a video he had an “early Christmas present” for fans and movie lovers, Today reported.

“We have big news today. Hallmark Channel and the NFL have selected the Buffalo Bills in the 2025 ‘Countdown to Christmas’ movie draft. Stay tuned this holiday season for the all-new Hallmark Channel movie ‘Holiday Touchdown: A Bills Love Story,'” he announced, adding, “We’re so excited to celebrate our team, our fans and shout out to Bills Mafia, and our shared love for football and Hallmark Christmas movies. Go Bills. Let’s go”:

Social media users responded to the news with excitement, one person writing, “I am SO excited about this! East Aurora, Orchard Park and Buffalo are SO Hallmark movie worthy!”

“My two most favorites things combined!! Our Bills and Hallmark holiday movies!!!” another user commented.

In 2024, the Hallmark movie called, “Holiday Touchdown: A Chiefs Love Story” debuted with the story focused on the Kansas City Chiefs, per the Today report.

According to the film’s trailer, the Chiefs movie was about a lucky Christmas hat:

News about the Bills comes after the team agreed to a contract extension with Hamlin, UPI reported on March 12.

“Hamlin, who sustained an on-field cardiac arrest and was hospitalized for more than a week in 2023 before resuming his career the next season, spent the last four years with the Bills. He joined the team as a sixth-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft,” the outlet said.

In addition, a few Bills players went to Trump International Golf Club in Palm Beach to golf with President Trump for Presidents Day, Breitbart News reported on February 18.

“Trump saw a surge of support among NFL players in the 2024-2025 season, most notably when 49ers’ defensive end Joey Bosa jumped into a post-game interview wearing a MAGA hat just before the election,” the outlet said.