Pennsylvania Democrat state senator Lindsey Williams defended trans athletes participating in women’s sports by claiming that female bodies are just as strong and fast as male bodies.

Speaking before the committee vote on the Save Women’s Sports Act, Lindsey said women are just as physically capable as men in athletics.

“I want all girls to know that there are elected officials like me who believe female bodies are just as strong and fast and capable as male bodies,” Williams said.

“I want all girls to know there are elected officials like me who would never underestimate your ability to beat a boy at their own sport, because that’s what the premise of this bill assumes, that female bodies are less than male bodies, that girls are at an automatic disadvantage, and can’t possibly compete against boys. Even though girls do it every day,” she added.

Williams further said that men participating in women’s sports is a “made-up issue.”

“For what reason, other than political gain, are we spending time and taxpayer dollars on a completely made-up issue?” she said.

As noted by Fox News, the United Nations released a study showing that “nearly 900 biological females have fallen short of victories because they have been defeated by transgender athletes.”

“The study, ‘ Violence against women and girls in sports ,’ said more than 600 athletes did not medal in more than 400 competitions in 29 different sports, totaling over 890 medals,” it reported.

Americans overwhelmingly support keeping men out of women’s sports by a sizable majority that has only grown in recent years, according to the latest polls.

“A recent New York Times/Ipsos poll that found 79 percent of Americans believe trans athletes should not be allowed to participate in women’s athletics,” noted The Hill on Monday.

Paul Roland Bois directed the award-winning Christian tech thriller, EXEMPLUM, which has a 100% Rotten Tomatoes critic rating and can be viewed for FREE on YouTube, Tubi, or Fawesome TV. “Better than Killers of the Flower Moon,” wrote Mark Judge. “You haven’t seen a story like this before,” wrote Christian Toto. A high-quality, ad-free rental can also be streamed on Google Play, Vimeo on Demand, or YouTube Movies. Follow him on X @prolandfilms or Instagram @prolandfilms.