NFL Owners to Discuss 18-Game Regular Season at League Meetings

The NFL’s relentless march towards an 18-game regular season continues, and will reportedly be one of the major topics at the league ownership meetings in Florida.

NFL insider Charles Robinson of Yahoo Sports reported the news on Friday.

Commissioner Roger Goodell has spearheaded the effort to add an 18th regular-season game, calling it a “logical step” for the league.

NFL Players Association (NFLPA) Executive Director Lloyd Howell Jr. doesn’t see the logic in taking that step. Instead, the head of the league’s players’ union says safety data argues against adding another regular-season game.

“Frankly, we’re not sure how he’s reaching that conclusion based on the data we’ve been given access to,” Howell said. “No one wants to play an 18th game. No one. Seventeen games is already, for many of the guys, too long. Seventeen games is also so lengthy that you’re still dealing with injuries going into the next season. So, there are a variety of issues that hang off of the length of the season before any formal negotiations.”

Howell has not always criticized the proposed 18-game schedule. In July, he said the league’s plan for an expanded regular season sounded “attractive.”

In reality, the 18-game regular season is going to happen. The extra game will net the owners and players huge money, and no one will turn down that opportunity. The game right now is for the NFLPA to fight for as large a slice of the revenue-sharing pie as possible.