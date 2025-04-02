California Legislature Rejects Law Banning Men from Women’s Sports

The California legislature rejected two bills seeking to ban men from participating in women’s sports on Tuesday, with some lawmakers calling it “cruel.”

One of the bill’s lawmakers voted to block “would have required the California Interscholastic Federation, the governing body for high school sports, to adopt rules banning students whose sex was assigned male at birth from participating on a girls’ school sports team,” noted The Associated Press.

The other bill would have reversed a 2013 law allowing students to participate in sex-segregated school programs, including on sports teams, and use bathrooms and other facilities that align with their gender identity.”

Both bills would have applied to K-12 students as well as college students.

Republicans supported the bill, arguing it would protect women, while Democrats denounced it as a cruel attack on LGBTQ rights and transgender youth.

“I don’t think anybody should be gender policing women and girls,” said Democratic Assemblymember Chris Ward.

Republican Assemblymember Bill Essayli defended the bills in the name of fairness. “Biology matters. Sports are one of the places where that reality is most obvious,” said Essayli.

One athlete, Taylor Starling, testified how a transgender runner took her spot on her high school’s varsity cross country team.

“Why are girls being told that we must sit down and be quiet while boys unfairly get ahead of us in life?” she said.

As Breitbart News reported in February, the president signed an executive order to “rewrite federal Title IX education rules to withhold federal funds from schools that allow transgender athletes to play as females.” Americans also overwhelmingly support keeping men out of women’s sports by a sizable majority that has only grown in recent years, with a recent New York Times/Ipsos poll finding 79 percent of Americans believe trans athletes should not be allowed to participate in women’s athletics.

