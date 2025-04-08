Man Pleads Guilty to Selling $250K in Fake Sports Memorabilia

A California man has pleaded guilty to charges of selling more than $250,000 in fake sports memorabilia, including fake Masters Tournament jackets.

Anthony J. Tremayne, 58, accepted a plea deal that could see him serving 20 years in jail. He was arrested and accused of “selling memorabilia containing purportedly genuine signatures of famous athletes, musicians, actors, and other celebrities,” from 2010 to 2019, Fox News reported.

Prosecutors said Tremayne sold fake items mixed in with genuine items and often pushed fake certificates of authenticity to accompany the memorabilia.

The FBI first uncovered Tremayne’s activities after agents reportedly caught him selling forged signatures to the Kardashians.

He also reportedly sold forged items, including items from the L.A. Lakers, Chicago Bulls, and other NBA teams, fake boxing gloves, a Stanley Cup, and other items.

Tremayne had moved to Mexico and faced 13 counts of wire fraud, but with the plea deal, he pleaded guilty to one count. He will be sentenced on Aug. 11.

