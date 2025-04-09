Barbie Announces Creation of LeBron James’s Own ‘Kenbassador’ Doll

In all likelihood, LeBron James will not be holding the Larry O’Brien Trophy at the end of this year. However, if it’s any consolation, he can comfort himself by holding the “Kenbassador” Barbie doll created in his likeness.

Barbie has announced the creation of a new doll in the likeness of NBA star LeBron James, the first of Mattel’s new “Kenbassador” doll series.

“As a young kid, I was fortunate to have role models who not only inspired me but also showed me what’s possible through hard work and dedication,” James said. “Now, as an adult, I understand how vital it is for young people to have positive figures to look up to. That’s why partnering with Barbie to release the LeBron James ‘Kenbassadors’ doll is such an honor. It’s an opportunity to recognize the powerful impact of role models who instill confidence, inspire dreams, and show kids that they, too, can achieve greatness.”

As Sports Illustrated reports:

James’s Barbie doll shares a close resemblance to the NBA star—it’s even one inch taller than the average Ken doll—and that might be partially due to James working alongside the company to create the doll. He helped personalize the doll’s outfit, which includes James wearing a varsity jacket with ‘LJ’ on the front, an Ohio patch and a crown patch on one sleeve, the number 23 on the other sleeve, and his name ‘LeBron’ in big letters on the back with the message ‘Just a kid from Akron.’ James is wearing a shirt that says ‘We Are Family’ as a tribute to the LeBron James Family Foundation.

Ever the salesman, the doll also features gear from several of James’s sponsors, such as Nike Dunk Hi Retro shoes and Beats headphones.

The doll will be available in person or online on April 14 for $75 at select Target stores or online at Target, Amazon, Walmart, and Mattel Creations.

It is unknown whether the doll flops.