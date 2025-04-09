Ex-New Mexico Football Player Faces Life in Prison After Drug Trafficking Conviction

A former University of New Mexico football player could be sentenced to life in prison after being convicted on federal charges of conspiracy and drug trafficking.

Rayshawn Boyce, 29, was convicted last year of robbing a mailman at gunpoint in 2022, as well as stealing post office property. He was also convicted of possession of a firearm, according to Fox News.

But federal prosecutors say that Boyce was running a methamphetamine distribution operation from inside a New Mexico prison he was sent to after that conviction.

“Review of surveillance footage revealed that on the evening of May 16, 2022, Correctional Officer Gabriella Torres smuggled a bundle of methamphetamine into the facility under her hoodie and dropped it in [a] cell in an area that was not covered by a camera for Boyce to retrieve,” the DOJ said in a statement. “A short time later, Boyce retrieved the bundle, concealed it in a blanket, and walked back to his cell.”

Jail officials found his stash when he tried to hide it in the facility’s shower area.

Officials also say that Boyce had the help of Correctional Officer Gabriella Torres, who they say took payments from the convict through a Cash App.

The guard later pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy and is currently in jail awaiting sentencing.

Boyce reportedly faces up to ten years in prison in the drug robbery case, but ten to life on the trafficking case.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston, X at WTHuston, or Truth Social at @WarnerToddHuston.