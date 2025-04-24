WATCH: Pirates’ Tommy Pham Makes Obscene Gesture to Fan

Pirates outfielder Tommy Pham is going to find himself a little lighter in the wallet after cameras caught him making an obscene gesture to a fan in Los Angeles.

The trouble began after the fan leaned over the railing and touched Pham while he was trying to retrieve a ball hit to left field. The fan kept jawing at Pham after the play, and then the Pirates outfielder let the spectator know how he felt in no uncertain terms.

“Oh, there’s Tommy Pham, as he says, ‘Hello,’ to the crowd,” the broadcast team said.

No official punishment for Pham has yet been announced, but there’s no doubt it’s on the way.

The Pirates hung on to defeat the Angels, 3-0.