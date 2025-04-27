NFL to Investigate Prank Call Made to Shedeur Sanders During Draft

The NFL is investigating a prank call made to Shedeur Sanders attempting to fool him into thinking the New Orleans Saints general manager was calling him about being their draft pick.

A video of Sanders taking a phone call on Friday has been linked to a video of the alleged prankster, in which Sanders is called on a private phone number that was only supposed to be given to NFL and team officials.

The prankster claimed to be Mickey Loomis, the Saints’ general manager. He then proceeded to tell Sanders that they were going to choose him in their next round. But the prankster ended the call by saying that Sanders would have to wait longer.

Reports claim the prank call was made by Jax Ulbrich, the son of Falcons defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich. Jax soon deleted his entire Instagram account after the video went viral.

WATCH:

Sanders insisted that he was not going to get mad at the prank. “Why get mad?” he said, according to CBS Sports. “They want you to have a certain type of reaction to it.”

Sanders was shocked by missing out on round after round in the 2025 NFL Draft, but was finally picked by the Cleveland Browns on Saturday in the fifth round.

This is not the first time an NFL prospect has been pranked during the draft. Cooper DeJean was pranked similarly in 2024.

DeJean missed the first round last year, but he found success on Day Two when the Philadelphia Eagles called his name.

As to the Browns, it didn’t take long for the derogatory post by Sheduer’s father to resurface after the Ohio team picked his son.

In 2018, Deion Sanders dissed the Browns and insisted that no “young QB” would want to go to Cleveland, the town where his son is now headed.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston, X at WTHuston, or Truth Social at @WarnerToddHuston.