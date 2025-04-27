Former NFL coach Bill Belichick’s girlfriend shut down a question about how they met during a CBS interview.

During the former Patriots coach’s sitdown with CBS Mornings reporter Tony Dokoupil, Belichick was asked how he met his much-talked-about 24-year-old girlfriend, Jordan Hudson. But it didn’t go well.

Dokoupil first asked Belichick what he thinks about how people talk about him.

“I’ve never been too worried about what everyone else thinks,” Belichick said, adding that instead, he just tries “to do what I feel like is best for me, and what’s right.”

But then came the question about Hudson, and before the coach even tried to answer, Hudson stepped in from the sidelines.

“We’re not talking about this,” she scolded the CBS newsman.

CBS has noted that Hudson interjected into the interview several times, according to Pro Football Talk.

Dokoupil reportedly described Hudson as a “constant presence” during the interview.

Hudson has been the subject of rumors for years since she hooked up with Belichick. The pair has often responded with trolling on social media.

