Heated Scenes as Postgame Fracas Marks Pacers Elimination of Bucks

Milwaukee Bucks two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo turned against Tyrese Haliburton’s “disrespectful” father after the pair were seen in a heated fracas in the immediate wake of the Indiana Pacers’ series-clinching win.

The Pacers booked their spot in the NBA play-off semi-finals with a 119-118 win against the Bucks but that was only the beginning of the night’s entertainment, AP reports.

Straight after the contest ended Antetokounmpo was approached by what he thought was a Pacers fan who taunted him with a towel bearing Haliburton’s face.

The fan was Haliburton’s father and a scuffle ensued as other players and fans quickly became involved.

Antetokounmpo and the Pacers’ Bennedict Mathurin also exchanged words and needed to be separated, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel noted.

The two hugged at first but then it quickly went downhill as Mathurun pushed Antetokounmpo away and grabbed at the Bucks star’s jersey.

“I believe in being humble in victory,” Antetokounmpo later explained, saying he likes Haliburton, acknowledging him as a great competitor, but he said John Haliburton displaying a towel with his son’s image all while yelling “this is what we (expletive) do” was wrong.

“At that moment I thought it was a fan, but then I realised it was Tyrese’s dad.

“I love Tyrese – he’s a great competitor. His dad coming on the floor and showing me a towel with his [son’s] face on it, [saying] ‘This is what we do. We do this.’ I feel like that’s very, very disrespectful.”

For his part Haliburton, who says he was unaware of his father’s on-court actions at the time, apologised to Antetokounmpo.

“I had no idea it happened until I got back to the locker room and they showed me the video of my pops,” said Haliburton. “We had a little talk about it. I don’t agree with what transpired there.

“Basketball is basketball. Let’s keep it on the court. I think he just got excited.”