Jeff Sperbeck, John Elway’s Longtime Agent and Friend, Dead at 62

Jeff Sperbeck, a friend and business associate of Broncos legend John Elway for the better part of four decades, died Wednesday after falling off the back of a golf cart Saturday night, TMZ Sports reports.

TMZ Sports reported earlier Wednesday that Elway was behind the golf cart wheel at the time of the incident. Sperbeck struck his head on the asphalt and was transported to a nearby hospital in critical condition. Elway called 911, and there is no indication that he was at fault for the accident.

Sperbeck, Elway, their wives, and Elway’s son were returning from a party after the Stagecoach musical on Saturday evening when the accident occurred. Sperbeck was placed on life support, though doctors doubted he would survive, TMZ Sports reports.

Elway and Sperbeck began working together in the 1990s. Their friendship eventually led to a joint business venture in 2013, when the two started 7Cellars Winery.

Jeff Sperbeck was 62 years old.