VIDEO: Pirates Fan Who Fell off Clemente Wall Identified as Former College Football Player

The man who fell off the 21-foot Clemente Wall at PNC Park in Pittsburgh on Wednesday has been identified as Kavan Markwood, a former college football player.

A spokesperson for the South Allegheny School District confirmed that Markwood, 20, is, in fact, a former student-athlete from their district.

“Everyone at South Allegheny would say he is a hard-working, highly resilient young man,” said the District Rep, Laura Thomson. “He’s a fighter. He’s going to need that resiliency now.”

She added, “He’s touched a lot of lives at South Allegheny. We’re a small community. He’s a household name here. Everyone knows him. “He has the prayers and the support of the South Allegheny community.”

Markwood remains in critical condition at Allegheny General Hospital as of Thursday morning.

The incident occurred on Wednesday in the 7th inning of the Pirates’ game against the Cubs. Markwood jumped from his seat to celebrate a hit from Pittsburgh outfielder Andrew McCutchen, and his momentum carried him over the railing.

Trainers from both teams worked feverishly with paramedics to stabilize Markwood and ready him for transport.

Markwood played linebacker at Wheeling University in 2023. His coaches spoke fondly and recollected the young man in a conversation with TMZ Sports.

“He was a very good young man,” said former Wheeling coach Zach Bruney.

“Kavan is not only an outstanding athlete, but an even more exceptional young man,” said Frank Cortazzo, South Allegheny High School’s head football coach. “His resilience, heart, and strength are truly unmatched. Please keep him, his family, and his friends in your thoughts and prayers as they navigate this challenging time.”

Andrew McCutchen lamented the incident on X after the game.

“Truly hate what happened tonight,” he wrote. “Cant help but think about that guy, his family and friends. I pray tonight for him. Let us think about his loved ones and hug our families a little tighter tonight. I hope he pulls thru. May God Bless you all. Good night.”