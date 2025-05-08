Former US Olympic Fencer Sentenced After Pleading Guilty to Sex Offenses

Ivan Lee, a former US Olympic fencer, was sentenced this week after pleading guilty to two misdemeanor sex offenses that occurred during his time as head coach of the Long Island University fencing team.

Criminal complaints of forcible touching, sexual abuse, and harassment were leveled at Lee by a fencing student in 2024, leading to his arrest.

The forcible touching charge was vacated on the condition that Lee participate in a court-ordered treatment program. In the second case, Lee was given six years of probation and made to enroll in a sex offenders program.

The charges continued to pile up for the 44-year-old fencing coach. In November of 2023, the former Olympian was accused of touching a fencing student’s chest without her permission, as well as kissing her neck and making comments about her thighs.

That same fencing student accused Lee of squeezing her breasts later this month.

Lee was arrested for both incidents in early 2024. He pleaded guilty to one count of sexual abuse and one count of forcible touching of intimate parts.

A 2014 USA Fencing Hall of Fame inductee, Lee had his membership stripped from the Hall of Fame. He has not coached fencing since he resigned from Long Island University in December 2023.