Charles Barkley Blasts ‘Stupid’ Supporters of Trans Athletes

NBA Hall of Famer Charles Barkley left no doubt where he stands on the issue of men playing in women’s sports during an interview with OutKick’s Dan Dakich on Thursday: He really doesn’t like it.

“I’m gonna make this very simple for you, Dan,” Barkley said on Don’t @Me with Dan Dakich. “Men should not play sports against women. I’m not gonna get into all the bullsh*t that’s going on out here in the world today.”

Barkley added, “Men should not play sports against women. If anybody thinks that, I think they’re stupid. I support the gay community 100%. I support the transgender community 100%. But I do not, under any circumstances… think that men should play sports against women.”

In early February, mere weeks after taking office, President Trump rewrote federal Title IX education rules to withhold federal funds from schools that allow transgender athletes to play as females.

Barkley quickly denied any suggestion that he would change his mind based on criticism of his statements.

“If anybody has a problem with that, they’re gonna have to get over it because I’m not gonna change my [mind]. I just think it’s wrong, period,” he added.

“I don’t even think that’s controversial… I don’t wanna hear you try to explain it to me. No, no, no, I don’t wanna hear it. I’m not gonna argue with you. Men shouldn’t play sports against women. I’m done.”

Dakich asked Barkley for his thoughts on the allegations that Nike funded the transgender research of physicist Joanna Harper, to study the effects of hormone therapy and puberty blockers on “trans adolescents.”

The former NBA star did not comment on the allegations specifically, but stressed his opposition to using life-altering drugs on children.

“I don’t even think anybody knows who they are as a young kid. So I think we have to be very careful because you don’t want to put kids in a disadvantageous situation, because, hey, when you get older, you can make your own decision,” he said. “I think we have to be very careful screwing around with kids because they’re not fully developed as a person.”

This year marks the final season that Barkley and his co-hosts will perform their hit Inside the NBA show on TNT. Next year, Barkley and crew will appear only on ESPN and ABC platforms.