Legendary quarterback and sports commentator Boomer Esiason has claimed that NFL owners “torpedoed” Colorado prospect Shedeur Sanders’s draft chances due to his alleged arrogance and entitlement.

Esiason claimed on his WFAN show, Boomer & Gio, that head coaches and owners personally told him that they removed Sanders from their draft boards strictly because of his rhetoric and the culture he might foster in the locker room.

“When you listen to this kid talk, right prior or at the combine, about how if you want a new culture in your locker room, I’m the guy to do that, I can turn it around, he’s very high on himself, and I think he’s very off-putting to many, many coaches and general managers in the league,” Esiason said.

“I’m telling you right now, and I know this after talking to three different personnel people in the NFL this weekend, they didn’t even have him on their board. They took him off, and they took him off because the owner said, ‘Take him off, I don’t want that guy. I don’t want this … entitled person on our team,’ and I don’t blame them,” he added.

Ultimately, Sanders was drafted by the Cleveland Browns in the fifth round, No. 144 overall.

As noted by the New York Post, Sanders generated headlines leading up to the draft as rumors began to surface about the quarterback’s alleged “unprofessional” behavior on and off the field.

“We went from Jackson State to Colorado and changed two programs back-to-back,” Sanders said at the combine. “You don’t think I could come to an NFL franchise and change a program again? It’s history. It’s always going to repeat itself.”

