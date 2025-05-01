Shedeur Sanders Has the NFL’s Top-Selling Rookie Jersey

He may have been one of the last high-profile rookies taken in the draft, but Shedeur Sanders is now topping the list in one very important category.

After a brief stint at the #3 spot behind Jacksonville’s Travis Hunter and Titans QB Cam Ward, Shedeur Sanders now has the top-selling jersey among NFL rookies, sports business journalist Darren Rovell reports.

The methodology for determining the #1 jersey comes from tabulating all jersey sales through the Fanatics’ network, including NFLShop.com and the Browns’ online store.

How is a player who has not been issued a number topping the list of rookies in jersey sales?

The jerseys sold have been pre-ordered. When Sanders receives his number, the jerseys will be made and shipped.

While Sanders could wear #2 as he did in college, he may want to rethink that in Cleveland. While a few Browns players have worn that number since, notorious draft bust Johnny Manziel also wore it.

Whether Sanders ever touches grass in a regular season game or not, he’s at least cashed in at the online stores.