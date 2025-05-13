Michael Jordan Joins NBC Sports NBA Coverage as Special Contributor

The NBA is returning to NBC, and to put an exclamation point on that, the network is bringing back the GOAT himself, Michael Jordan.

Jordan, 62, the greatest NBA player of all time, will join NBC Sports’ coverage of the league as a special contributor.

“I am so excited to see the NBA back on NBC,” Jordan said in a statement. “The NBA on NBC was a meaningful part of my career, and I’m excited about being a special contributor to the project. I’m looking forward to seeing you all when the NBA on NBC launches this October.”

NBC Sports President Rick Cordella said he was “incredibly proud” to have Jordan on the broadcast team.

“Michael’s legacy both on and off the court speaks for itself,” Cordella said.

In 2024, the NBA and NBCUniversal agreed on an 11-year deal to start broadcasting NBA and WNBA games in the 2025-2026 season.

“Former NBA players Jamal Crawford and Reggie Miller will serve as game analysts, and Carmelo Anthony will be a studio analyst,” NBC News reports.

NBC was the mainstay of NBA action during the height of Jordan’s career, and many fans still feel the “Peacock Network” is the league’s true home.

In keeping with that sense of nostalgia, NBC Sports will bring back John Tesh’s Roundball Rock as the theme song for broadcasts. In addition, the network will use Artificial Intelligence to “recreate the voice of the late Jim Fagan, who was the narrator for NBC from 1990 to 2002. His voice will be used for ‘select title sequences, show opens, and promos,’ the company said in a news release.”