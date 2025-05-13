VIDEO: Yankees’ Oswaldo Cabrera Leaves Field in Ambulance After Gruesome Leg Injury

An otherwise triumphant night for the New York Yankees took a shocking turn as the pinstripes lost one of their players to a scary leg injury.

The moment came with one out in the top of the ninth inning of the Yankees’ Monday night game against Seattle, when New York’s Aaron Judge flied out to right. Oswaldo Cabrera, who was on third at the time, judged that the ball was hit deep enough to score on and took off for home plate. While the ball was hit deep enough to score, it was not hit deep enough to prevent a play at the plate. And when Cabrera maneuvered to avoid the tag of the catcher, he slid into home awkwardly and severely injured his leg.

Cabrera reached out to tag home and then pounded the ground in agony.

Cabrera’s leg was eventually placed in an air cast, and the utility player was taken from the field in an ambulance.

“He just called me over and said, ‘Did I score?'” Judge told reporters after the game. “So it kinda shows you the type of guy he is.”

No official word has come down on the extent of Cabrera’s injury. Though it cost him, Cabrera beat the tag and scored.

The Yankees defeated the Mariners, 11-5.