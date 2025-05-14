Rory McIlroy Dismisses Accusations of Bad Treatment from Bryson DeChambeau: “I’m Not Trying to Be His Best Mate’

PGA champ Rory McIlroy was unconcerned over fellow champ Bryson DeChambeau’s accusation that McIlroy shunned him during the last round of the Masters Tournament.

McIlroy and DeChambeau were paired to tee off in the tournament’s final round with McIlroy in the lead on Sunday. DeChambeau jumped into the lead a few times during the round, but McIlroy always caught up and, in the end, it was McIlroy who took home the famed Green Jacket.

Now, DeChambeau is claiming that McIlroy shunned him during the final round after they shook hands at the start of the round.

There is some speculation that McIllroy was less than warm with DeChambeau because McIllroy is a PGA Tour loyalist and DeChambeau is a LIV Golf advocate.

But McIllroy is waving off the whole discussion and saying it was all just business.

“I don’t know what he was expecting,” McIlroy said of DeChambeau’s claims. “I mean, we’re trying to win the Masters! I’m not gonna try to be his best mate out there.”

He added that he was simply focused on his own game.

“Everyone approaches the game different ways… I was focused on myself and what I needed to do, and that’s really all that it was. It wasn’t anything against him. It’s just, I felt that’s what I needed to do to try to get the best out of myself that day.”

