Aaron Rodgers Opposes Men Competing in Women’s Sports

NFL quarterback Aaron Rodgers publicly announced his opposition to men competing in women’s sports this week, calling the broader movement “anti-woman.”

Rodgers delivered his takedown of trans athletes competing in women’s sports during an appearance on the Joe Rogan podcast.

“The trans woman movement is actually anti-woman,” Rodgers said before clarifying that he meant sports.

“That’s what I mean — sports. You’re not seeing trans men dominating anything. It’s because there’s a biological difference,” he added.

Rodgers, a former Super Bowl champion, departed the New York Jets after two seasons and has been operating as an unsigned free agent. He follows former Green Bay quarterback Brett Favre, taking a stance against trans athletes in women’s sports. As Breitbart News reported in March:

In an interview on Tuesday on the Will Cain Show on Fox News, Favre was shown a segment of The View in which host Whoopi Goldberg expressed her bewilderment that men playing in women’s sports is even an issue. “There’s nothing I can say that’s gonna change her mind – I can only shake my head at this,” Favre said. “It’s common sense at its best. Oh well, what can I say? Speechless.” Favre wasn’t entirely speechless, though. He made it plain that understanding the unfairness of allowing men to play against women isn’t exactly hard.

Americans overwhelmingly support keeping men out of women’s sports by a sizable majority that has only grown in recent years, according to the latest polls.

“A recent New York Times/Ipsos poll that found 79 percent of Americans believe trans athletes should not be allowed to participate in women’s athletics,” noted The Hill.

Paul Roland Bois directed the award-winning Christian tech thriller, EXEMPLUM, which has a 100% Rotten Tomatoes critic rating and can be viewed for FREE on YouTube, Tubi, or Fawesome TV. “Better than Killers of the Flower Moon,” wrote Mark Judge. “You haven’t seen a story like this before,” wrote Christian Toto. A high-quality, ad-free rental can also be streamed on Google Play, Vimeo on Demand, or YouTube Movies. Follow him on X @prolandfilms or Instagram @prolandfilms.