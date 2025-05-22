‘There’s Tremendous Antisemitism’: Auburn’s Bruce Pearl Mourns Loss of Murdered Israeli Embassy Staffers

Auburn Tigers men’s basketball coach Bruce Pearl mourned the murders of the two Israeli embassy staffers who were killed Wednesday night after a Capital Jewish Museum event.

Pearl lamented the rise of antisemitism in the United States and the propaganda that led to the deaths of the two embassy employees.

“There’s a tremendous rise in antisemitism. We’re going to overcome it,” Pearl said, according to Fox News. “This was just a young couple, two diplomats just getting ready to start their life. The young man had a ring and was just getting ready to ask this beautiful girl to marry him and start a family. And that’s all gone right now because of, quite frankly, just the lies. Just the lies and incredibly awful propaganda.”

He went on to blast the “free Palestine” nonsense as just an extension of antisemitism and not any help for Palestinians.

“When they say, ‘free Palestine’ – what they mean is free Palestine of the Jews. Free Palestine of your friend coach, Bruce Pearl. … That’s what this is all about,” he explained. “If you were to sit there and call for an intifada or if you were going to be calling for the death to the Jews, just replace the Jews with the word ‘Christians’ or ‘Blacks’ or ‘women’ or anybody, where in the world do you get to get out there on a street … I believe in free speech so you know what, you get to do that here in this country. But we got to take them seriously now. We got to take them at their word. Just terrible to see that tragedy in D.C. last night.”

He also said that he does not think the murders on Wednesday will help the anti-Israel supporters.

“I don’t know that it can. I don’t know that we’re at a tipping point at this right now. In three days, it’ll be over, and we’ll be on to whatever is next,” Pearl said.” You go to Washington, D.C., and you got Jewish congressmen and senators that are Democrats that are gonna take a certain position and a certain side of things because politically we’re lining up in such opposition – we’re Americans! And it’s fine that we got different ways of looking at things, but no, I don’t see this thing changing very much.”

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston, X at WTHuston, or Truth Social at @WarnerToddHuston.