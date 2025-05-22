PHOTOS: Christian-Jewish Couple Gunned Down in DC Terror Attack

Photographs and tributes are emerging of Yaron Lischinsky, 28, and Sarah Lynn Milgrim, 26, the staffers at the Israeli embassy to the U.S. gunned down by a terrorist outside a Jewish event in DC Wednesday night.

As Breitbart News reported, the two staffers were a romantic couple, and planned to announce their engagement next week. Lischinsky is a committed Christian and Milgrim is Jewish, according to reports.

Photos emerged of the two of them at social events around Washington, DC, including a party with Jewish professionals in the area for the recent Jewish holiday of Purim, which involves costumes and merriment.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Young Jewish Professionals DC (Chabad) (@yjpdc)

Other photos emerged of each of them separately:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Naz Hashem (@naz_hashem)

The Israeli embassy also released a photo:

Jewish law does not permit intermarriage, but considers the children of any Jewish mother to be Jewish, which would have enabled the couple to raise their children as Jews, should they have chosen to do so.

