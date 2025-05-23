California Athlete Changes for Track Practice in Her Car to Avoid Biological Male in Locker Room

A California high school athlete changes for track practice in her car to avoid the “discomfort” of a biological male posing as a girl in the locker room.

FOX Sports reports the revelation came during a Lucia Mar Unified School District (LMUSD) school board meeting this week, where junior Audrey Vanherweg made plain her displeasure at the trans athlete’s presence.

“I strongly disagree with what is going on in the girls’ locker room and on the girls track team, so much so that I change in my car for track practice because I feel way more comfortable in my car than I do in my own school’s locker room,” Vanherweg said.

Vanherweg has joined another LMUSD girl in making her actions public.

The FOX Sports report details a previous public statement on the same issue where fellow junior track athlete Celeste Diest cried as she recounted her experience having to change in front of a biological male trans athlete before practice while that athlete allegedly watched her undress:

I went into the women’s locker room to change for track practice where I saw, at the end of my row, a biological male watching not only myself, but the other young women undress. This experience was beyond traumatizing,. Adults like yourself make me and my peers feel like our own comfort was invalid, even though our privacy was and still is completely violated.”

The testimony by the two female athletes comes after President Donald Trump signed a landmark executive order in February addressing the issue, titled “Keeping Men Out of Women’s Sports.”

The order bans biological males from competing in women’s sports at all public schools and universities.