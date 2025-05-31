Steelers Legends Make Trump an ‘Honorary Steeler’ with Custom Jersey

President Donald Trump received a warm welcome from steelworkers in West Mifflin, Pennsylvania, on Friday, and he was presented with a custom jersey by several Pittsburgh Steelers players.

Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph, safety Miles Killebrew, and Super Bowl champion Pittsburgh legend Rocky Bleier joined Trump on the stage.

“I have the honor of making you an honorary Pittsburgh Steeler and would like to present to you your jersey,” Bleier said.

Trump gave Rudolph, in particular, quite the introduction.

“I happen to think a really good quarterback is a man named Mason Rudolph,” Trump said. “I think he’s going to get a big shot. He’s tall. He’s handsome. He’s got a great arm. And I have a feeling he’s gonna be the guy.”

While Trump did not call Killebrew handsome, he did call him a “killer,” which is probably a better introduction for a defensive player.