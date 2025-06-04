A judge has ordered the woman who accused former Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer of sexual assault to pay damages for violating the settlement agreement terms.

Bauer had been placed on leave from the Dodgers in 2021 after a woman accused him of sexually assaulting her twice on two different occasions at his home in Pasadena. She said that the encounters began consensually before turning violent; Bauer maintains that the encounter always remained consensual. Prosecutors declined to file charges against him in 2022. He later sued her to clear his name, and she countersued. The settlement involved no monetary exchange between them, although the woman, Lindsey Hill, was to receive a $300,000 payout from her insurance company. On Monday, a Los Angeles Superior Court judge ordered Hill to pay more than $300,000 for violating the terms of their settlement agreement. Per the Los Angeles Times:

In an email to Bauer’s attorneys, Hill’s attorneys said she would receive $300,000 from her insurance policy. On Monday, Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Daniel Crowley ordered Hill to pay $309,832.02. After the settlement, Hill claimed on social media that Bauer “handed back an insurance sum to me that was meant for him in order for me to drop my countersuit.” Bauer sued her in October, citing 21 similar claims on a podcast or on social media — all of them alleged violations of a settlement provision forbidding her from saying Bauer or any representative “paid her any money as consideration for the settlement.” Each alleged violation cost $10,000, according to the terms of the settlement agreement.

Hill neither contested nor responded to Bauer’s suit, and Judge Crowley granted Bauer a victory by default after ruling that his attorneys had produced “sufficient evidence to justify the award.”

On her now-deactivated X account, Hill said she had “refused to participate in this suit in any way, shape, or form” and that she would appeal and “further delay any shot he ever had at getting his career back.”

“He will never see a cent from me,” she wrote.

