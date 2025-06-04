Texas Rangers Remain the Only MLB Team to Skip Pride Month Message, 8 NFL Teams Also Skip

While most pro baseball and football teams immediately jumped to their social media accounts to celebrate “Pride Month” as June rolled in, a small number of teams, such as the Texas Rangers, refused to join the pack.

The Texas Rangers once again kept with their own tradition by completely ignoring “Pride” celebrations. As in every previous year since MLB began its mass celebrations of the radical gay agenda, the Rangers did not post any social media messages at all about the month. They are also the only team that refuses to host a “Pride Night” game during the season.

Still, the Rangers were the only MLB team that did not celebrate this year.

On the football side, at least eight NFL teams also took a pass on mentioning “Pride Month.”

As of June 4, the Dallas Cowboys, the New Orleans Saints, the Cincinnati Bengals, the Cleveland Browns, the Indianapolis Colts, the Kansas City Chiefs, the New York Jets, and the Tennessee Titans all avoided mentioning the June celebrations.

As June dawned, some supporters of the gay celebration chastised the Baltimore Ravens, Pittsburgh Steelers, and Seattle Seahawks because these teams had not yet posted any pride messages on June 1st. But by the third, each of these teams had finally taken the time to create their LGBTQ+ posts.

Also, for the Denver Broncos, the Atlanta Falcons, and the Pittsburgh Steelers, 2025 was a reversal from last year. Neither of these three teams offered a “Pride” message last June, but this year, each did join the push for the gay agenda.

The celebrations did not sit well with former Dallas Cowboys player Dez Bryant. The one-time wide receiver told his followers on X that he opposed pushing the gay agenda on kids.

“It’s gay players in the NFL..but forcing it in people’s faces..especially children..can send the wrong message,” he wrote on Monday. “Football is a real community, like the gay community. Imagine telling gays they have to advocate for straight people..they probably would have a problem.”

