WATCH: Mariners’ George Kirby Hit by 102 MPH Comebacker to the Face

Seattle Mariners pitcher George Kirby was hit in the face by a comebacker clocked at 102.7 miles per hour Tuesday night. Miraculously, though bloodied, the pitcher walked off the field under his own power.

It all went down in the fifth inning of Seattle’s game against the Orioles at T-Mobile Park, when Ramón Urías hit a fastball right back at Kirby.

The ball caromed off Kirby’s face and found its way into the glove of first baseman Rowdy Tellez, who got the out. Kirby, who remarkably remained on his feet the entire time, looked up at the Jumbotron to get the replay as he walked towards the dugout. The 27-year-old seemed a bit shaky on his feet (understandably) and was quickly aided by coaches and medical staff who came out to assist him.

Kirby did not return to the game.

“It didn’t even hurt, honestly,” Kirby said, according to MLB.com. “It got my hand — like 50/50, hand/mouth, but we’re good. There’s nothing wrong with it.”

The Rye, New York, native appears to have avoided the major injuries he could have easily sustained after such a hit. However, Mariners manager Dan Wilson says Kirby will undergo further tests to ensure everything is okay.