World Boxing Apologizes for Naming Imane Khelif in Sex Testing Announcement

Boris van der Vorst, the president of World Boxing, has apologized after Algerian boxer Imane Khelif was explicitly named in his organization’s announcement of mandatory sex testing for international fighters.

“I am writing to you all personally to offer a formal and sincere apology for this and acknowledge that her privacy should have been protected,” he wrote to the Algerian Boxing Federation in a letter reviewed by The Associated Press.

Van der Vorst added that he hoped his letter would soothe any hurt feelings by “reaching out to you personally, we show our true respect to you and your athletes.”

Khelif, who won gold at the 2024 Paris Olympics, and fellow gold medalist Lin Yu-ting from Taiwan came under intense scrutiny after both were disqualified by the International Boxing Association (IBA) in 2023. This organization used to oversee Olympic boxing.

With the International Olympic Committee (IOC) overseeing the fighters for 2024, the IOC reverted to the testing regimen that existed before the IBA, allowing Khelif and Yu-ting to compete.

Now, World Boxing has obtained provisional authority to manage boxing and fighter qualifications leading up to the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles.

“The governing body announced all athletes over 18 years old in its competitions must undergo a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) genetic test to determine their sex at birth. The PCR test detects chromosomal material through a mouth swab, saliva, or blood,” the AP reports.

“If an athlete intending to compete in the women’s categories is determined to have male chromosomal material, “initial screenings will be referred to independent clinical specialists for genetic screening, hormonal profiles, anatomical examination, or other evaluation of endocrine profiles by medical specialists,” World Boxing said. The policy also includes an appeals process.”

According to World Boxing, the new rules will “ensure the safety of all participants and deliver a competitive level playing field for men and women.”

Khelif intends to compete in the 2028 Olympics, but, in addition to the new regulations, boxing reps from several other countries have voiced their objections.

World Boxing’s new mandatory sex testing regimen is set to take effect on July 1.

