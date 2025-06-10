Simone Biles Apologizes to Riley Gaines, Attempts to Clarify Stance on Trans Athletes

Olympic gold medalist Simone Biles is backtracking after she attacked women’s sports advocate Riley Gaines on social media last weekend, calling her a “bully” over her opposition to trans inclusion in girls’ and women’s sports.

On Tuesday, Biles apologized for getting “personal” with Gaines, and letting those emotions get in the way of discussing what is a “sensitive and complicated issue.”

“I wanted to follow up from my last tweets. I’ve always believed competitive equity & inclusivity are both essential in sport,” Biles wrote. “The current system doesn’t adequately balance these important principles, which often leads to frustration and heated exchanges, and it didn’t help for me to get personal with Riley, which I apologize for. These are sensitive, complicated issues that I truly don’t have the answers or solutions to, but I believe it starts with empathy and respect. I was not advocating for policies that compromise fairness in women’s sports. My objection is to be singling out children for public scrutiny in ways that feel personal and harmful. Individual athletes—especially kids—should never be the focus of criticism of a flawed system they have no control over. I believe sports organizations have a responsibility to come up with rules supporting inclusion while maintaining fair competition. We all want a future for sport that is fair, inclusive, and respectful. Xoxo Simone.”

The dustup between Gaines and Biles began last week after a transgender pitcher in Minnesota led his team of girls to a state championship by thoroughly dominating the female competition. After the school posted a picture of the “championship” team with the comments turned off, Gaines reacted by posting, “Comments off lol,” Gaines wrote in a re-post of the pic. “To be expected when your star player is a boy.”

Biles responded to Gaines by calling her a “bully” and a “sick” person.

“You’re truly sick, all of this campaigning because you lost a race. Straight up sore loser,” she said. “You should be uplifting the trans community and perhaps finding a way to make sports inclusive OR creating a new avenue where trans feel safe in sports. Maybe a transgender category IN ALL sports!! But instead… You bully them… One things for sure is no one in sports is safe with you around!!!!!”

Gaines accepted Biles’ apology while refuting the notion of “competitive equity.”

“I accept Simone’s apology for the personal attacks including the ones where she body-shamed me,” Gaines wrote. “I know she knows what this feels like. She’s still the greatest female gymnast of all time. A couple of things. Sports ARE inclusive by nature. Anyone can and everyone SHOULD play sports.

Competition, on the other hand and by definition, is exclusive. So the idea of “competitive equity” is nonsensical. Secondly, the boys are publicly humiliating the girls. To suggest that women and girls must be silent or ignore a boy who is PUBLICLY hurting or humiliating them is wrong. You can’t have any empathy and compassion for the girls if you’re ignoring when young men are harming or abusing them. I am not ashamed to be a voice for the voiceless. Lastly, I agree with you that the blame is on the lawmakers and leaders at the top. Precisely why I’m suing the NCAA and support candidates who vow to stand with women. That’s why I joined @realDonaldTrump at the signing of his Executive Order. I didn’t see you there or championing this effort with your platform. Women’s sports can’t be used as an excuse for girl’s to center the feelings and validation of men and boys. I welcome you to the fight to support fair sports and a future for female athletes. Little girls deserve the same shot to achieve that you had.”