Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final was not a close battle in terms of the final score, but it ended in an intense clash between the players after the final buzzer.

The Florida Panthers crushed the Edmonton Oilers 6-1 on Monday night to take a 2-1 series lead in the battle for Lord Stanley’s Cup. Unsurprisingly, tension mounted as the game drew to a close. A pretty good scrape occurred around the halfway mark of the third period before the Panthers scored their 6th and final goal of the game.

Just before the final buzzer, Oilers winger Corey Perry said something to Panthers defenceman Niko Mikkola. Not content with mere words, Perry then dropped his gloves and went after Mikkola. However, a referee got between the two and prevented it from escalating, for the moment. Panthers center Evan Rodrigues then re-escalated things by coming over and pushing Perry. Oilers defenceman John Klingberg responded by shoving Rodrigues, and a way we went.

Game 4 is scheduled to take place on Thursday at 7 PM EST in Edmonton.