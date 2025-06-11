USA Gymnastics Evaluating Trans Policy After Deleting Rules Allowing Men in Women’s Category

USA Gymnastics is reportedly mulling rules changes to restrict transgender athletes in its competitions in what appears to be bad timing for Olympic gold medal gymnast Simone Biles, who last week loudly came to the support of transgenders in sports.

Fox News asked the organization why it had deleted its transgender inclusion rules that has since 2020 allowed men identifying as women to compete in women’s categories. The sports governing body replied that it was reconsidering its options after President Donald Trump changed Title IX rules banning trans athletes in women’s sports.

“In May, USAG removed its policy to assess compliance with the current legal landscape,” the group told Fox News.

Only a few years ago, USAG had eliminated its rule requiring transgender “women” to supply medical records proving gender reassignment surgery and other requirements to prove their gender status. The new rules had allowed them to join women’s categories with far less red tape.

But the spotlight turned on the world of gymnastics last week when Olympic gold medalist Simone Biles launched a personal attack against women’s sports advocate Riley Gaines, with Biles calling Gaines a bigot for her efforts to keep men out of women’s sports.

Biles had posted a message to X calling Gaines “sick,” and a “bully” and a “sore loser” because she advocates to keep men who identify as women out of women’s sports.

“Riley Gaines You’re truly sick, all of this campaigning because you lost a race. Straight up sore loser. You should be uplifting the trans community and perhaps finding a way to make sports inclusive OR creating a new avenue where trans feel safe in sports. Maybe a transgender category IN ALL sports!!” Biles wrote on June 6. “But instead… You bully them.”

“One things for sure is no one in sports is safe with you around,” she concluded.

She sent out a second message body shaming Gaines by comparing her body to a man’s.

Biles, who is apparently retired and won’t ever have to face a man in her chosen sport, suffered a massive backlash for her shocking personal attack on Gaines, who Biles had never met nor had any previous interactions.

Days later, Biles tried to offer an apology of sorts, and said she should not have “gotten personal” with Gaines in her earlier post.

Still, Biles still gave her full support to transgender athletes invading women’s sports.

For her part, Gaines accepted the apology, and wrote, “I accept Simone’s apology for the personal attacks including the ones where she body-shamed me. I know she knows what this feels like. She’s still the greatest female gymnast of all time.”

