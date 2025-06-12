WNBA TV Ratings Plunge After Caitlin Clark Sidelined with Injury

WNBA ratings have plummeted since star player Caitlin Clark was sidelined with an injury, providing further evidence that, without Caitlin Clark, there is no Women’s National Basketball Association.

It has been no mere coincidence that the WNBA experienced unparalleled growth last year, coinciding with the transition of Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark from college basketball to the pros. As soon as she set foot on the pro scene, the WNBA’s future suddenly glowed red hot.

However, Clark has been out of play since May 24 due to a left quad injury, and she has stated that she is in no rush to return until she feels fully healed. So, she has missed the last five games.

The result in TV ratings is clear.

“The Fever’s nationally televised games are down 53 percent — averaging 1,810,000 viewers with Clark compared to 847,000 without her,” the New York Post reported today.

The Fever has also seen its win record diminished. Without Clark in the van, they have fallen to a 4-5 record.

Last week’s Fever game in Chicago was another telling tale. The Chicago Sky had expected great dividends when the home team was set to play Caitlin Clark and the Fever. Chicago was so expectant that months ago, they moved their game against the Fever from the smaller Wintrust Arena to Chicago’s massive United Center. They clearly expected a huge crowd and great ticket sales.

However, when game day arrived and Caitlin Clark was sidelined due to her injury, the Sky was forced to sell tickets for $3 a seat to fill the seats and avoid the embarrassment of playing in front of a half-empty arena.

Last year, the women’s basketball league saw another example of how the ratings collapse when Clark is not on the floor.

Naturally, Clark was a top draw for the NCAA Final Four in 2023 during her final year of college basketball, and ratings for the games soared. But last year, after she had moved on from NCAA basketball, Final Four ratings collapsed with no Caitlin Clark to draw viewers.

In the end, it is increasingly evident that women’s basketball is still an afterthought on the sports scene without Caitlin Clark on sports fans’ screens.

