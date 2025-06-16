Dodgers’ Enrique Hernandez Claims ICE Agents ‘Abused and Ripped’ Los Angeles Apart

L.A. Dodgers player Enrique Hernandez took aim at immigration policy and blasted law enforcement for “violating” the “human rights” of illegal aliens by deporting them back to where they came.

Hernandez, who was born in Puerto Rico, lamented the current unrest over immigration in Los Angeles, and wrote on Instagram that he is “saddened and infuriated by what’s happening in our country and our city,” Fox News reported.

“Los Angeles and Dodger fans have welcomed me, supported me, and shown me nothing but kindness and love,” he added.

“This is my second home. And I cannot stand to see our community being violated, profiled, abused, and ripped apart. ALL people deserve to be treated with respect, dignity, and human rights,” he exclaimed.

Los Angeles has been ground zero for the anti-American riots spurred by NGOs pumping millions of dollars into the hands of illegal aliens who only care enough about the U.S. for what freebies they can squeeze out of the government.

Thousands of people flooded the streets of L.A., waving Mexican flags, threatening the safety of law enforcement officers, lighting automobiles on fire, looting stores, and causing untold millions in property damage. One person was also found dead so far.

President Donald Trump, though, has remained steadfast in his mass deportation policy. On Sunday, he directed Immigration and Customs Enforcement to expand deportations from America’s big, deeply Democrat cities.

“We must expand efforts to detain and deport Illegal Aliens in America’s largest Cities, such as Los Angeles, Chicago, and New York, where Millions upon Millions of Illegal Aliens reside,” Trump declared on TruthSocial.com.

