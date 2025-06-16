‘WNBA Billionaire’: Angel Reese Files to Trademark ‘Mebounds’

Angel Reese may have thoroughly devalued rebounds as a WNBA stat by collecting so many of her own missed shots that she’s setting records for what her detractors call “mebounds.” However, that doesn’t mean she isn’t trying to capitalize on the hate.

On Saturday, Reese captioned a post where one X user suggested that all the people mocking her with the “mebound” meme would lead to her trademarking the term and becoming the first “WNBA billionaire.”

Reese used a checkmark emoji, a wink, and copied her agent along with a reply that said, “thankyaaa.”

The message apparently got through to Reese’s agent, because her team recently filed a trademark under the goods and services category.

Meaning, should she get approved, Reese would be able to sell gear with the word “mebound” or “mebounds” on it, and make a lot of money. Of course, the one problem she may run into is that “mebonds” is not a compliment. It’s a term used by her detractors. It’s unlikely that any detractor would work against his or her own cause by paying Reese money to mock her when they could continue to mock her for free. Nor is it likely that her fans would spend money on something that mocks her.

In any event, the Chicago Sky star forward is trying her best to give off the impression that she is unbothered by the onslaught of online hate.

“The trolling? I love when ya’ll do it because, like, the ideas be good,” Reese said. “Like, when y’all have to alter my face and [expletive] because I’m cute, alright, whatever. That doesn’t get me. But when y’all came up with ‘mebounds’ ― because statistically, all the rebounds that I get aren’t always just mine. They’re, like, the defenses, too, or somebody else on my team. But, when ya’ll came up with ‘mebounds,’ y’all ate …”

Of course, no one can fault Reese for trying to get her money’s worth. One group that is definitely not getting its money’s worth is the Chicago Sky’s fans. The Sky are 3-7, and Angel Reese is only averaging ten points per game.