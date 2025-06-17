VIDEO: ‘This Is Ridiculous!’: Terry Bradshaw Blasts TSA After Multiple Pat Downs at Airport

Terry Bradshaw is used to being the center of attention. However, on Monday, he found himself the center of attention of TSA agents, and the experience did not agree with him at all.

Bradshaw, 76, found himself selected for extra thorough searching by TSA agents at Springfield-Branson National Airport in Missouri.

The four-time Super Bowl champion’s discontent was apparent and captured on camera by a person traveling with him.

“I’m not against being safe, but…This is ridiculous!!” Bradshaw said. “TSA approved, had the body pat down, all the luggage checked, unpacked item by item. Now going into private room for ANOTHER pat down.”

Still, despite his annoyance, Bradshaw complied with the agents’ directions and went through the motions. Bradshaw was in Branson as part of his Terry Bradshaw Show tour. The show features Bradshaw regaling his audience with stories, humorous anecdotes, and singing.

The Hall of Famer had just finished his show on Sunday and was traveling out of Branson Monday morning.

Bradshaw has enjoyed a 40+ year career as an NFL analyst, following his 14-year career.

In December 2024, the former Steeler opened up about his love for TV commentary, as well as his recognition that he can’t do it forever.

“You know what, man, I don’t know when that time comes when then they say to me, you know ‘happy trails'”, Bradshaw said. “Yeah, man, you want to say that’s never going to happen.

“But I guess when the Cowboys are playing the New York Giants and you go, ‘Well uh… uh today we have uh… uh, our number one game today as you well know, it’s this huge game between… uh… You know they are really doing good right now (mimics someone telling him ‘Dallas’ off mic) Dallas!’ Yeah, you can see that you’re pretty much gone. That hasn’t happened yet. But, you know what, when you realise that the time has come, that’s a sad time.”