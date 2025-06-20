Cleveland Browns rookie Shedeur Sanders reportedly failed to appear in court after receiving two traffic tickets.

Police records show that Sanders, son of NFL great Deion Sanders, was pulled over by police in Ohio on Tuesday for speeding over 100 mph in a 60 mph zone.

“It was revealed Sanders was also previously pulled over by Ohio State Highway Patrol in Medina, according to Medina Municipal Court records filed June 6, according to the outlet,” according to Fox News.

“The records also indicate Sanders failed to appear at the June 13 arraignment for the first incident,” it added.

Browns spokesman Peter John-Baptiste said in a statement that Sanders is “taking care of the tickets.”

As Breitbart News reported, Sanders was drafted by the Cleveland Browns in the fifth round, No. 144 overall, despite being a highly touted prospect after a successful season as quarterback for Colorado.

According to sports commentator Boomer Esiason, NFL owners “torpedoed” his draft chances due to his alleged arrogance and entitlement.

“When you listen to this kid talk, right prior or at the combine, about how if you want a new culture in your locker room, I’m the guy to do that, I can turn it around, he’s very high on himself, and I think he’s very off-putting to many, many coaches and general managers in the league,” Esiason said on his WFAN show.

“I’m telling you right now, and I know this after talking to three different personnel people in the NFL this weekend, they didn’t even have him on their board. They took him off, and they took him off because the owner said, ‘Take him off, I don’t want that guy. I don’t want this … entitled person on our team,’ and I don’t blame them,” he added.

Since the NFL draft, Shedeur Sanders has received an outpouring of grassroots support with the top-selling rookie jersey.

