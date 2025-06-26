Rays’ Wander Franco Found Guilty of Sexual Abuse, Receives Two-Year Suspended Sentence

Wander Franco, shortstop for the Tampa Bay Rays, was found guilty on charges of sexual abuse on Thursday before receiving a two-year suspended sentence.

Franco was arrested last year at age 23 for being in a relationship with a 14-year-old girl while paying her mother thousands of dollars to consent, per the Associated Press:

Franco, now 24, also faced charges of sexual and commercial exploitation against a minor, and human trafficking, but was found not guilty of those. Prosecutors had requested a five-year prison sentence against Franco and a 10-year sentence against the girl’s mother, who was found guilty and will serve the full term.

Judge Jakayra Veras García said Franco should not “approach minors for sexual purposes.”

“Look at us, Wander,” she said. “Do not approach minors for sexual purposes. If you don’t like people very close to your age, you have to wait your time.”

Of the mother, the judge characterized her as “the one who thought she was handling the bat in the big leagues.”

Major League Baseball (MLB) said in a brief statement that it had collectively bargained a joint domestic violence, sexual assault, and child abuse policy “that reflects our commitment to these issues.”

“We are aware of today’s verdict in the Wander Franco trial and will conclude our investigation at the appropriate time,” MLB said.

