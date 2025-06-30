WNBA Star Caitlin Clark’s New Kobe 5 Sneakers Sold Out in Five Minutes

Nike released WNBA Star Caitlin Clark’s new sneakers on Monday, but if you blinked you missed it because their entire inventory sold out in five minutes.

Clark’s $190 Kobe V Protro went on sale on Monday morning, but they lasted only minutes before scalpers began posting them to ebay for more than $400 a pair, TMZ reported.

Nike described Clark’s shoe as featuring “Midnight Navy, Bright Crimson, vibrant hits of University Gold, and polished off with a high-gloss finish that glistens under the spotlight.”

Clark had previously noted that she only wears Nike Kobe models when she hits the court.

This is not the first time Clark’s gear was a quick sellout. In 2024 her WNBA All-Star jersey immediately went out of stock, as well.

