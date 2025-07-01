WNBA’s Cameron Brink Dishes On ‘Walking Around Naked’ During Magazine Shoot

Los Angeles Sparks player Cameron Brink surprised her own mother by admitting on a podcast that she felt perfectly fine “walking around naked” during her recent big photo shoot.

Brink posed for a series of images for Players magazine, one of which featured the lanky WNBA star in a black jacket and a shirt open to her navel. And while the photo itself is revealing enough, she added in a visit to the Straight 2 Cam podcast that she was very comfortable being fully nude during the shoot.

“I’m usually pretty open, I feel like I trust the creatives in the room,” Brink said of the photo shoot, according to Fox News. “I was fully naked for that [Players] shoot.”

The admission surprised her mother, Michelle Bain-Brink.

“Yeah, I was walking around naked,” Brink further explained. “There was only gays and girls in the room, I think. So, it wasn’t an issue. But, yeah, I feel like when they have a vision, I like the artistry of it all. I like shooting stuff like that. I think it’s fun.”

She added that the shoot was fun and that she enjoyed working with the creative team, who arranged the poses and frames.

“I feel like I trust the creatives in the room,” she insisted. “If they have a vision, I like the artistry of it all. I liked shooting stuff like that. I think it’s fun.”

Brink also compared walking around naked on the shoot to being in the locker room, saying, “We just walk around the locker room naked. I feel like as an athlete, you’re just comfortable.”

Brink also admitted to pranking her mother and telling her during the shoot that she was posing fully naked and that some of the images coming out would be full nudes.

Mom was apparently not amused, but in the end, Brink noted that she has no intention of posing for the cameras in the buff. She said there is “no way” she would do a “fully naked” photo shoot.

