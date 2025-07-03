Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. Arrested by ICE Agents over Warrant, Cartel Connections

Julio Cesar Chávez Jr., the son of the Mexican boxing legend by the same name, has been arrested by ICE agents over a warrant in Mexico, and possible connections to Mexican drug cartels.

Chávez Jr. recently shared the ring with YouTuber and fighter Jake Paul just last weekend.

According to TMZ Sports, Department of Homeland Security (DHS) officials confirmed Chávez Jr.’s arrest and detention at a location in the Los Angeles area. DHS officials further told the outlet that once the 39-year-old scion of Mexican boxing royalty is processed, he will be handed over to Mexican authorities.

“This Sinaloa Cartel affiliate with an active arrest warrant for trafficking guns, ammunition, and explosives was arrested by ICE. It is shocking the previous administration flagged this criminal illegal alien as a public safety threat, but chose to not prioritize his removal and let him leave and COME BACK into our country,” Homeland Security official Tricia McLaughlin said of Chávez Jr.’s arrest.

“Under President Trump, no one is above the law—including world-famous athletes. Our message to any cartel affiliates in the U.S. is clear: We will find you and you will face consequences. The days of unchecked cartel violence are over.”Chávez Jr. lost his bout against Paul over the weekend. Before that, he had last appeared in the ring in 2021.