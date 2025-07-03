WNBA Player Natasha Cloud Bashes Trump, Calls NYC Mayor Candidate Zohran Mamdani ‘My Boy’

WNBA point guard Natasha Cloud gushed enthusiastically Thursday after she was asked about her thoughts on the recent primary win by Democrat socialist candidate for New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani.

When the reporter inexplicably brought up Mamdani’s name, Cloud gushed, “That’s Mamdani, that’s my boy!”

The New York Liberty player went on to deliver an extremely uninformed soliloquy of the wonders of socialism and warned Donald Trump and ICE that they may face violence at the hands of New Yorkers.

Cloud first threatened the safety of both the president and federal immigration agents.

“I told him to fuck around and find out,” she callously boasted. “If Donny want to come down here, that’s fine. If ICE wants to try to come down here, that’s fine. But you gonna learn the hard way. I been here two months and New Yorkers really don’t fuck around. They don’t play about one another. They don’t play about their city.”

She went on to say she thinks “It’s reckless of our president. I think that it’s reckless of this administration, but it’s also it’s actually exciting for us as the people.”

“Because that’s when you know we’re getting to them. That’s when you know we’re creating change that they don’t want. That’s when you know we’re dismantling the system. And so for all of us in New York, I’m just gonna ask that we continue to be on the right path to history. That we protect one another, that we protect Mamdani, and what he wants to do, because, ultimately, he wants to protect us down the line.”

Cloud warned New Yorkers not to be afraid of Mamdani.

“There is no shying away from he is a Muslim, he is a socialist, and he is a Democrat. So he’s gonna get the worst PR of all PRs,” she continued. “They’re gonna tell you that, uh, to be scared of him, they’re gonna tell you all this, like, Islamophobia shit. They’re gonna tell you that a socialist is a scary thing for our country moving forward.”

Cloud then disgorged a very stilted and historically blind explanation of what she thinks defines socialism.

“Socialism is that everyone has equity, everyone has the same shit, everyone can live the same dignified life of one another. And he’s gonna do it through taxing the rich instead of taxing the poor to give more to the rich. So, I just want people to, like, do this with their eyes a little bit [she then motioned like she is opening her eyes wide], you feel me? Like, don’t be blinded. Don’t be in tunnel vision, but ecspecially for here in New York, We need to Make sure we protect ours.”

“But he believes that it is the government’s right to take care and make sure that all its constituents live a dignified life, regardless of who you are, what your religious affiliation or background is. I think that’s beautiful,” she added, according to TOI.

