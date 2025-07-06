Native American Group Launches Fight Against NY’s Logo Ban in Public Schools

A native American group that opposes efforts to erase Native history from our society has joined the effort to stop New York’s schools from dumping native logos and images.

The Native American Guardians Association (NAGA) is taking its message to the courts after filing a preliminary injunction against the state Board of Regents to stop the left-wing campaign to eliminate Native American imagery.

“It violates the First Amendment,” said attorney for the group, Chap Petersen, according to the New York Post.

“You’re banning words, you’re banning phrases, you’re banning ideas. It’s completely against both the spirit and the letter of the First Amendment,” he added.

Petersen also noted that the board is bound by the Constitution.

The organization is also accusing the Empire State of violating the 14th Amendment’s equal protection clause due to racial classifications.

The state has ruled a ban on Native images in schools and has warned schools that they risk losing state education funding if they don’t begin eliminating such logos and mascots.

The same group has petitioned the NFL and the Washington Commanders to reinstate the team’s name as the Redskins and to revive its decades-old Native American logos and mascots.

NAGA has also criticized the Kansas City Chiefs for reevaluating their commitment to their legacy.

“Native American history is American history,” NAGA executive director Tony Henson said in 2024. “This effort to divide us comes from the ‘hate-America’ Marxist crowd that wants to tear down tradition and rebuild the United States in their own image.”

