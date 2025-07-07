Family of Trinity University Football Coach Prays for Safety of Daughter Missing in Texas Flood

Wade Lytal, offensive coordinator for the Trinity Tigers football team, and his family are asking for prayers for the safe return of the coach’s daughter, who is still missing in the Texas flash flooding.

“Asking for all prayers for a miracle for my baby girl, Kellyanne,” Lytal posted to X. “She is still one of the Mystic Campers who is unaccounted for. I’ll never forget when she told me she had a lead solo in the Christmas Pageant. She is absolutely fearless.”

Lytal added a short video of the girl performing her part in the Christmas pageant.

Kellyanne was a camper at the ill-fated Camp Mystic summer camp in Central Texas when the flood waters so quickly rushed into the area.

There are more than two dozen Mystic campers and staffers still missing, according to reports.

Searchers are using helicopters, boats, and drones to comb across thousands of miles of terrain in hopes of finding stranded survivors, and failing that, bodies of victims.

Authorities say that Camp Mystic’s grounds were completely washed away by the rushing floodwaters. The National Weather Service issued a flash flood warning two hours before the waters swelled, but the camp did not evacuate.

A river gauge near the camp recorded a 22-foot rise in water levels.

The death toll is nearing 80, and authorities expect there to be far more.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston, X at WTHuston, or Truth Social at @WarnerToddHuston.