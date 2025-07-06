Death Toll in Independence Day Flood in Texas Climbs to 60, Search for the Missing Continues

KERRVILLE, Texas — A Texas sheriff told reporters on Sunday that the number of people who are confirmed to have died in the Independence Day weekend flooding reached nearly 60. The search for 11 missing girls and a counselor from Camp Mystic and others continues.

During a press update on Sunday morning, Kerr County Sheriff Larry Leitha told reporters that at least 59 people are confirmed to have died in the devastating flood that struck the Texas Hill Country over the Independence Day weekend. Leitha said the dead include 38 adults and 21 children, the Texas Tribune reported.

Kerrville City Manager Dalton Rice told reporters about the number of rescue personnel carrying out the search and rescue operations along the riverbanks in the region.

“We will be relentless in going after and assuring that we locate every single person who’s been a victim of this flooding event,” Texas Governor Greg Abbott said earlier on Sunday. The governor called for a day of prayer on Sunday.

Searchers continue to look for 11 girls who are reported missing from Camp Mystic in Hunt, Texas. The New York Post reports that the youngest of the girls in the camp were sleeping in cabins just a few feet from the Guadalupe River. Five of those children are reported to be deceased.

Reports related to the total number of missing people from the weekend’s floods do not appear to be available at this time. Officials in Kerr County, Texas, say more people could still be unaccounted for. The number of visitors to the area over the holiday weekend make it difficult to get an exact count.

Reports from the U.S. Geological Survey show the waters of the Guadalupe rose from about one foot to more than 36 feet between 2 a.m. and 5 a.m. Friday morning. The wall of water sharply increased at 5:15 a.m. when it spiked from 1.82 feet to 36 feet an hour and a half later.

One local told the Texas Tribune there are about 20 camps along the river in the area of the flooding. It is not known if this includes RV parks in the popular camping region.

